Man arrested for 'kicking and punching dog' on South Yorkshire high street
A man has been arrested for animal cruelty, after members of the public reported seeing him ‘kicking and punching a dog’ on a South Yorkshire high street earlier today.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 17:04 pm
A spokesman for the Goldthorpe Neighbourhood Policing Team said officers were called out to reports of a ‘male kicking and punching a dog on Goldthorpe High Street’ earlier today.
The spokesman added: “The suspect was detained and is now in custody for animal cruelty.
“The dog is safe and being cared for. Thanks to all who came out to help.”
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.