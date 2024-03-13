Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 'iconic' former shop building in Sheffield has been put up for sale, with a £350,000 guide price.

The old Burton menswear store is on the corner of Attercliffe Road and Vicarage Road, in Attercliffe.

The 'iconic' former Burton menswear shop on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, has been put up for sale

It was more recently home to the Bodicar panel centre and The FullMonte, a place offering creative spaces for hire.

The building, next to the former Adelphi Cinema, is understood to retain many of its original features.

Those include mosaic floor tiles, oak doors, antique locks, parquet flooring, an intact and prominently-positioned shop sign and a foundation stone laid in 1932 by Raymond Montague Burton, Sir Montague’s son.

The building is due to be sold by public online auction on April 24, 2024. The premises previously went up for auction in 2021, with a guide price of £500,000.

The property is being marketed by Pugh & Company, and the sales blurb describes it as 'one of Sheffield's iconic buildings' which stands 'at the Gateway to Sheffield'.

"The property offers excellent potential for a number of uses to take advantage of the accommodation on offer and its prominent position in the heart of this developing area of the city," the blurb adds. It continues: "The building is ideally placed for access to a number of regional centres and lies within close proximity of Meadowhall, nationally renown sporting facilities, Sheffield Hallam University and leisure/ entertaining complexes.

The former Adelphi Cinema nextdoor was bought by Sheffield City Council last year, with the council subsequently seeking a new occupier to revive the Grade II-listed building as a 'vibrant' cultural hub, with opportunities for leisure, arts and music.