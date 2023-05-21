News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 21 nostalgic photos of Attercliffe, as city suburb set to change forever with 1,000 new homes

These photos capture life in a famous Sheffield suburb which is set to change forever when a huge new development takes shape there.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 21st May 2023, 04:45 BST

Attercliffe has already changed enormously from the days when Sheffield’s steel industry was at its peak and there was a pub on almost every corner slaking the thirst of weary workers pouring out of the factories. Almost all of those pubs have gone, either boarded up or demolished, and the area is set for a dramatic reinvention.

A vast 23-acre swathe of land either side of the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal is soon to be transformed into what developers say will be one of the ‘largest zero-carbon communities in the UK’ – a world away from the days when towering chimneys belched out thick smoke into the skies above the city’s industrial powerhouse.

More than 1,000 new homes, along with ‘climate concious’ workspaces, an arts venue and shops are planned for the site by Citu, which has previously helped transform Kelham Island into one of the UK’s trendiest neighbourhoods.

This retro photo gallery shows how the area once looked, from children playing on the streets to the teeming shops and pubs which have been lost for good. From a celebrity opening to residents doing their laundry at the wash house, the timeless pictures show life in all its variety.

The photos are taken from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Children playing in Nidd Road, Attercliffe, in 1960

1. Play time

Children playing in Nidd Road, Attercliffe, in 1960 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The crowds turn out to see Pat Phoenix (Elsie Tanner, Coronation Street) opening Isherwood's on Attercliffe Road in the 1960's

2. Celebrity opening

The crowds turn out to see Pat Phoenix (Elsie Tanner, Coronation Street) opening Isherwood's on Attercliffe Road in the 1960's Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The police box in Attercliffe Road in 1948

3. Police box

The police box in Attercliffe Road in 1948 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The White Hart Inn, on Worksop Road, Attercliffe, with Brown Bayleys in the background, in May 1980

4. White Hart Inn

The White Hart Inn, on Worksop Road, Attercliffe, with Brown Bayleys in the background, in May 1980 Photo: Picture Sheffield

