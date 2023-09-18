It was bought by Sheffield City Council and has now gone on the market as the council seeks someone to revive the Grade II-listed building as a 'vibrant' cultural hub.

New images show how a landmark former cinema and nightclub in Sheffield looks now and how it could be transformed as it is put on the market.

How the old Adelphi Cinema building in Attercliffe, Sheffield, could look once transformed. Photo courtesy of Sheffield City Council

The old Adelphi Cinema in Attercliffe, which dates back to 1910, was later used as a bingo hall and nightclub but was vacant from 2006 to 2013 and has since been used for storage.

It was bought by Sheffield City Council earlier this year, as part of the Attercliffe Levelling Up project, and has now gone on the market as the council seeks someone to revive the Grade II-listed building as a 'vibrant' cultural hub.

What are the plans for Sheffield's old Adelphi Cinema building?

New occupiers are being sought to run the historic premises on Vicarage Road, just off Attercliffe Road, as a mixed-use space, with opportunities for leisure, arts and music, and somewhere which supports the health and wellbeing of residents.

As part of the marketing process, photos have been shared showing how the building looks inside today, along with a computer-generated image showing how it could look once transformed.

The old Adelphi Cinema building in Attercliffe, Sheffield, as it looks today. Photo courtesy of Sheffield City Council

£17 million was allocated to Attercliffe in 2021 as part of the council's successful Levelling Up bid. As well as the purchase of the Adelphi building, the money is paying for work to bring it up to an 'occupiable state', with Levelling Up funding also being used for other projects, including improvements to transport connections in the area.

Interested parties have until midday on December 8, 2023 to submit their proposals for the Adelphi Cinema, after which the council will shortlist the best applications and request more detailed plans from those who are shortlisted.

What else is happening in Attercliffe?

The old Adelphi Cinema building in Attercliffe, Sheffield, as it looks today. Photo courtesy of Sheffield City Council

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the council's Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: "We’re thrilled to announce the Adelphi Cinema building in Attercliffe is now on the market and we’re eager to hear from interested parties. The building forms one part of our ambitious plans for the area which will all come together to breathe new life into the community.

"For many years Attercliffe High Street has been in decline and it is fantastic to see projects such as this coming forward to breathe new life into the High Street for the benefit of local residents. It will provide a much-needed, and I’m sure much-welcomed, local facility and also serves to reuse a popular historic building in the city.

The old Adelphi Cinema building in Attercliffe, Sheffield, as it looks today. Photo courtesy of Sheffield City Council

"As a council we are committed to changing perceptions of Attercliffe and injecting new life and a sense of pride back into the area. I look forward to seeing the positive changes that are sure to come from this project."

