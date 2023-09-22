News you can trust since 1887
Burngreave Cemetery: Police in Sheffield seek man over reports of 'lewd act' in burial grounds

Police want to speak to the man pictured in connection with their enquiries

By News desk
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:25 BST
Police investigating reports of a 'lewd act' at Burngreave Cemetery, in Sheffield, want to speak to the man pictured in connection with their enquiries

Police investigating reports of someone committing a 'lewd act' in a Sheffield cemetery want to speak to the man pictured in this image.

South Yorkshire Police said it was reported that on Saturday, September 9, at around 10am, a man was in the grounds of Burngreave Cemetery when he was seen outraging public decency by committing what the force described as a 'lewd act'.

The man is described as being around 5ft 9ins, with a stocky build and short brown hair.

Police released this image on Friday, September 22 and said they were keen to speak to the man shown in connection with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or has information about the incident is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101, and quoting incident number 1169 of September 9.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

