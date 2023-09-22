Police have issued appeals for help to track down 18 men and a woman wanted for range of serious crimes including murder and rape.
Their photographs and names have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘Most Wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018. To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
1. Most wanted
South Yorkshire Police have listed 18 men and one woman officers want to speak to in connection with a number of crimes, including murder Photo: SYP
2. Ahmed Farrah
Detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett in Sheffield believe Ahmed Farrah could hold vital information.
Farrah, who is also known as Reggie, is believed to have been involved in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed. He turned up at hospital with injuries on the same night.
If you see Farrah, call 999. Photo: SYP
3. Mohammed Anwaar
Detectives are asking for help to trace Mohammed Anwaar, who is wanted for failing to appear at court, charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, two counts of money laundering, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm.
Call 999 straight away if he is spotted. Photo: SYP
4. John Eric Wells
Officers in South Yorkshire Police's Major Crime team are asking for help to find wanted man John Eric Wells.
Wells is also believed to go by the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings.
The 61-year-old, who is originally from South Yorkshire, is wanted in connection with three high value romance frauds, during which three victims lost money totalling more than £400,000.
The offences are reported to have taken place from September 2014 onwards. The victims lived in locations across the UK including Doncaster, Sussex and London.
Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wells recently, or has information which may help officers with their enquiries. It is possible Wells is currently living outside the UK.
If you see him, or you have any information which may help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number A54532/17. Photo: SYP