News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Microsoft’s Call of Duty deal set to be approved
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Cop posed as modelling agent on Instagram to approach children

'Anti-social' motorcyclist on off-road bike in Sheffield drives directly at woman and injures her leg

Pictures show a man on an off-road bike covering his face.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 21st Sep 2023, 23:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man is wanted after a woman was hit by an off-road bike in a Sheffield green space by an "anti-social motorcyclist" who verbally abused her.

Just before 2pm on August 6, a woman was walking in Westwood Country Park, High Green, when she challenged an off-road bike rider who is alleged to have been driving in an 'anti-social' manner.

Police want to speak to this man after an off-road motorcyclist in Westwood Country Park verbally abused a woman and rode his bike straight at a woman, injuring her leg.Police want to speak to this man after an off-road motorcyclist in Westwood Country Park verbally abused a woman and rode his bike straight at a woman, injuring her leg.
Police want to speak to this man after an off-road motorcyclist in Westwood Country Park verbally abused a woman and rode his bike straight at a woman, injuring her leg.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

The rider of the bike then reportedly drove their bike at the woman, colliding with her and causing injury to her leg, before verbally threatening the woman.

Police have now released these images of a man they want to speak to over the incident.

Do you recognise him? Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 481 of August 6, 2023.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.