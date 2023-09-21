Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is wanted after a woman was hit by an off-road bike in a Sheffield green space by an "anti-social motorcyclist" who verbally abused her.

Just before 2pm on August 6, a woman was walking in Westwood Country Park, High Green, when she challenged an off-road bike rider who is alleged to have been driving in an 'anti-social' manner.

Police want to speak to this man after an off-road motorcyclist in Westwood Country Park verbally abused a woman and rode his bike straight at a woman, injuring her leg.

The rider of the bike then reportedly drove their bike at the woman, colliding with her and causing injury to her leg, before verbally threatening the woman.

Police have now released these images of a man they want to speak to over the incident.

Do you recognise him? Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 481 of August 6, 2023.