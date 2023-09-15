Brocco Bank: Busy road near Hunter’s Bar in Sheffield will be closed all weekend after burst
The popular commuter route will have been shut for five days
A major road is set to remain closed all weekend after a big water burst.
Yorkshire Water says it hopes to reopen Brocco Bank by 6am on Monday. The busy road has been shut since a main burst at 5am on Wednesday, causing chaos for commuters.
The company had hoped to fix it by Friday. But in a brief update it said: "Teams will be working on it over the weekend to get it reopened for 6am on Monday morning."