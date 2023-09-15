News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Brocco Bank: Busy road near Hunter’s Bar in Sheffield will be closed all weekend after burst

The popular commuter route will have been shut for five days

By David Walsh
Published 15th Sep 2023, 18:04 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A major road is set to remain closed all weekend after a big water burst.

Yorkshire Water says it hopes to reopen Brocco Bank by 6am on Monday. The busy road has been shut since a main burst at 5am on Wednesday, causing chaos for commuters.

The company had hoped to fix it by Friday. But in a brief update it said: "Teams will be working on it over the weekend to get it reopened for 6am on Monday morning."

Related topics:Yorkshire WaterSheffield