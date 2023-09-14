Brocco Bank is closed for a second day and road repairs have yet to start

A major road could remain closed into the weekend after a big water burst.

Yorkshire Water has replaced a section of main on Brocco Bank and stopped the leak which tore through the road surface at 5am on Wednesday.

Brocco Bank remains closed for a second day

But as of Thursday lunchtime a large hole remains and a 15ft by 15ft section of asphalt also needs to be repaired. No workers or machinery were on site.

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said they waiting for a team to return and “backfill” it and were aiming for it to be fixed by Friday.

Meanwhile, the normally busy commuter route remains eerily quiet as drivers are forced on to other roads.

The site is near Hunter's Bar roundabout.

Stagecoach bus services 6, 10 and 10a were diverting from Hunters Bar roundabout in both directions.