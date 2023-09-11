Gary Ata: Owners of Kelham flats win three-year legal battle against Sheffield rogue landlord
The 40-strong group controls their block after taking Gary Ata to a property tribunal
Homeowners are calling for a rogue landlord to be banned after winning a bitter three-year legal battle over an apartment block in Sheffield.
A 40-strong group is in control of Kelham Works on Alma Street after taking developer Gunes (Gary) Ata to a property tribunal.
It followed disputes over rent, charges, lack of transparency, upkeep and complaints from tenants, “all leading to a lack of trust and confidence.”
The claims are disputed by Mr Ata, who owns six blocks in Sheffield, He has been prosecuted by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Sheffield City Council, twice, and has faced action from the Health and Safety Executive, Information Commissioner and Employment Tribunal Service.
A spokesperson for Kelham Works Right To Manage Company said he should now be banned from running properties in the city.
They added: “I don’t think he is fit to manage blocks like this. As well as investors’ troubles, we have had really terrible feedback from tenants over money, maintenance and cleanliness and issues like faulty fire alarms, bins not being emptied, the lift breaking down and graffiti.
"People need protecting. The government needs to regulate people like this. Sheffield City Council should ban him from obtaining planning permission because he can just move on to the next building.
“It’s taken us three years to undo him as building manager at Kelham Works, a job he gave himself. We are delighted with the new management and standards and complaints have fallen through the floor. There should be an application and selection process for such an important position.”
In November, 48 owners at another block belonging to Gary Ata - St Mary's on London Road - demanded the city council step in and tackle management and safety issues, including allegedly failing to provide fire safety, electrical or gas certificates.
Mr Ata, who is based in Telford, runs Noble Design and Build, and Noble City Living with daughter Jade.
Jade Ata acknowledged there were maintenance issues when they managed Kelham Works - but not to the “ridiculous extreme” the owners’ group claimed.
She added: “We had onsite caretakers, maintenance, cleaners and security dealing with every complaint that arose. The building was more than well maintained.”
And it passed every inspection and met all requirements of the fire service and Sheffield City Council, she added.
And she claimed that since the Right To Manage group took control it was “in a worse state now than ever.”
She added: “There is graffiti all over the building, it is severely neglected and dirty, there is a major issue with pests, the boiler is leaving tenants without heating and hot water for days on end and the fire panel is a major risk due to the quantity of faults.”
Sheffield City Council was contacted for a response.
Mr Ata bought the listed Old Town Hall in Castlegate in December 2021 but work on repairs has apparently yet to start. It has led to concerns about the deteriorating state of the building, which has been empty for 26 years.