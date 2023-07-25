Two new reservoirs supplying ‘high quality drinking water’ to 37,000 people in South Yorkshire are fully operational after three years.
Yorkshire Water says the sites at Boston Park in Rotherham cost £8m, hold 12m litres and serve 17,500 properties in Herringthorpe, Broom, East Dene and Moorgate, including Rotherham Hospital.
The project started in February 2020 and has just completed with the restoration of a public field at Boston Park, according to Helene Moore of YW.
She added: “This scheme has been a fantastic investment in the longevity of Rotherham’s clean water systems and despite setbacks due to Covid, we’ve given these reservoirs a new lease of life. The area that was used to store the red stone and other assets throughout the construction period has been cleared and re-seeded, and we’re really pleased with the overall success of the project.”