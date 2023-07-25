The project started in February 2020 and has just completed with the restoration of a public field at Boston Park, according to Helene Moore of YW.

She added: “This scheme has been a fantastic investment in the longevity of Rotherham’s clean water systems and despite setbacks due to Covid, we’ve given these reservoirs a new lease of life. The area that was used to store the red stone and other assets throughout the construction period has been cleared and re-seeded, and we’re really pleased with the overall success of the project.”