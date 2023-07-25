News you can trust since 1887
'High quality drinking water' for 37,000 people as two new reservoirs in South Yorkshire come on stream

Yorkshire Water has completed a vital infrastructure project

By David Walsh
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST

Two new reservoirs supplying ‘high quality drinking water’ to 37,000 people in South Yorkshire are fully operational after three years.

Yorkshire Water says the sites at Boston Park in Rotherham cost £8m, hold 12m litres and serve 17,500 properties in Herringthorpe, Broom, East Dene and Moorgate, including Rotherham Hospital.

The project started in February 2020 and has just completed with the restoration of a public field at Boston Park, according to Helene Moore of YW.

The Rotherham reservoir construcation team.The Rotherham reservoir construcation team.
The Rotherham reservoir construcation team.

She added: “This scheme has been a fantastic investment in the longevity of Rotherham’s clean water systems and despite setbacks due to Covid, we’ve given these reservoirs a new lease of life. The area that was used to store the red stone and other assets throughout the construction period has been cleared and re-seeded, and we’re really pleased with the overall success of the project.”

