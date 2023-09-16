Music fans can now sign up for priority access to early bird tickets as organisers announce Rock N Roll Circus will make a return to Sheffield next year.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisers of Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield have confirmed the event will return once again to Don Valley Bowl next summer.

Thousands of music fans were treated to three full days of music over the first weekend of September, which saw performances from the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Happy Mondays, Natalie Imbruglia, Confidence Man, Self Esteem, and an afternoon and evening of dance music from Gatecrasher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the event's success, the circus themed event will come back next summer, poised and ready to take place on Friday, August 30; Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Rock N Roll Circus will entertain thousands of music fans once more in Sheffield next summer. Photo: Errol Edwards

Event organiser Ali O’Reilly said: “We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for making this event so very special. We knew Sheffield has an unbelievable reputation for hosting major live music events and it was our dream to come here and continue that legacy. We want to thank all the artists, circus performers, Sheffield City Council, our partners, volunteers and sponsors for supporting us.

“And to the public of Yorkshire. You are simply the best and we couldn't have done this without you. We will see you next year. We're coming back for you, bigger and better.”

Councillor Martin Smith, Chair of Sheffield City Council’s Economic Development and Skills, said: “It will be fantastic to welcome the Rock N Roll Circus back to Sheffield in 2024 after seeing so many music fans enjoy the inaugural event last weekend, including seeing local legend Self Esteem and a whole host of homegrown talent perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sheffield’s strong musical heritage goes back decades, and the city has a good reputation for producing some of the UK’s favourite bands and artists. Events like Rock N Roll Circus attract more music fans to the city, boost our economy and provide opportunities for local creatives. It will be brilliant to have the event back for 2024.”

Sheffield Star reporter Sarah Marshall caught headliners Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Self Esteem, describing both as stellar performances. But some fans were left disappointed on the Sunday after organisers revealed Gatecrasher Classical Sheffield would not perform due to “production issues”, which one member of the orchestra stated was due to a dispute over pay.