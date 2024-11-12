Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading UK deer protection charity has defended a police decision to shoot a loose stag dead in Sheffield, saying a “seriously stressed wild animal” is not to be trifled with.

A large deer ran wild through Sheffield yesterday (November 11) across Jordanthorpe, Batemoor, and even roaming the grounds of Greenhill Primary School.

This loose stag was shot dead by South Yorkshire Police after running wild in the Greenhill, Jordanthorpe and Batemoor area of Sheffield on Monday (November 12). | UGC

Animal lovers across the city and England were outraged, however, when South Yorkshire Police shared how the deer had to be shot dead for public safety.

In a statement, a spokesperson said sedating the deer and capturing it was ruled out as tranquilizing darts do not take effect immediately.

They said: “Officers attended and consulted with a deer manager and specialist vet, and were advised that a tranquiliser could not be used on the animal as it would not take effect immediately.

“The stag moved off the school grounds, but due to the ongoing danger to members of the public, the decision was taken to humanely dispatch the animal out of view of the public.

“We appreciate these incidents cause concern for the local community, and these decisions are never taken lightly.”

Outraged residents yesterday voiced their disgust at the decision. Dozens of comments on The Star’s Facebook page asked why the deer couldn’t be saved.

Resident Laura Leanne Scott seemed to summarise readers’ sentiment, writing: “This is disgusting, it should have been tranquillised that poor defenceless animal would have been so frightened. SYP should be ashamed of themselves for this.”

Now, leading charity the British Deer Society has called for a measured view to Monday’s shooting.

While stressing he wasn’t consulted on the incident, the charity’s technical advisor, Charles Smith-Jones, said wild deer “can be unpredictable and, in a panicked state, are capable of posing a serious hazard to onlookers and road users.”

He said: “The police will have had to take many factors including public safety, the law, and animal welfare into account.

“I am sure that they would have considered all of the options available and completed a thorough risk assessment before deciding not to attempt to capture a large and seriously stressed wild animal.

“A tranquilised animal cannot be relied on to be immobilised immediately even when darted in a relaxed state.

“In this case the situation would doubtless have been complicated by high levels of adrenaline present in an already stressed deer.

“Those in charge had to make difficult decisions under trying circumstances and this was certainly not the outcome anyone would have wanted.

“I have no doubt that the course of action eventually decided on was not arrived at lightly.”

Other commentators also pointed out that open season for shooting several breeds of stag in England lasts from August 1 to April 30, covering a period of nine months out of the year. The Star has made enquiries what breed the deer was.

The Star has also made enquiries what was done with the stag’s body.