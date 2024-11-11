Sheffield Garden Centre lights up Christmas with community giveaway

Sheffield Garden Centre is spreading Christmas magic this year with a fantastic giveaway! One lucky local hero, hospice, charity, school, or community space will win a stunning light-up reindeer to brighten up their festive season.

Imagine the joy on the faces of children as they gaze in wonder at the illuminated reindeer or the warmth it will bring to a local hospice. Whether it is adding a festive touch to a community centre, or simply bringing joy to a local family, this prize will make a real difference. This Christmas giveaway is our way of saying thank you to the incredible people who make our community shine.

To nominate a deserving recipient, simply fill out our entry form online at https://www.britishgardencentres.com/light-up-reindeer-nomination/

The competition will run from Saturday, November 9th to Saturday, November 30th. The lucky winner will be announced on Friday, December 6th so their reindeer can be in pride of place for the big day.

Sheffield Garden Centre, part of the UK’s largest family-run garden centre group, British Garden Centres, prides itself on stocking a vast selection of gift ideas for everyone to make your home and garden look fantastic this Christmas.

Our carefully curated Christmas gift selection features designs for a range of budgets, lifestyles, and interiors. From toys and games for children, homeware, and toiletries to show-stopping plants and gardening sundries for the green-fingered, our team will make sure you have an easy experience to get everything you need for the special occasion.

Make sure you check out our exclusive brand, Fern Christmas and Fern Lighting, for all you need to decorate your home for the big day and check out our events page to make magical memories over the festive period. https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/