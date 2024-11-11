Festive events announced in parks across the city for Christmas 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas 2024 is set to be a season of festive fun in the Steel City with a host of events taking place in our parks, woodlands and green spaces.

The programme will include Christmas markets, a Santa’s grotto, Christmas craft courses, festive menus, trees available to purchase in Graves Park, Endcliffe Park and Hillsborough Park and at Ecclesall Woods.

Ecclesall Woods will have a range of events planned for over the Christmas period, including gifts available to purchase from Hectors House Christmas Makers Shop from 26th November until 20th December, Tuesday to Sunday between 10am – 4pm.

There will be hand crafted items inspired by or using products from the woodlands of Sheffield. Local makers include craft course tutors and professional local artists.

Endcliffe Cafe

Christmas crafting courses will be available to book from 10th November to 30th November, where attendees can create their own gifts and decorations.

There will be:

Wreath Making - Come along and make a seasonal natural wreath using plant materials pre-gathered from Ecclesall Woods. If you wish to bring your own baubles, ribbons, etc. please do so.

Willow Angels – Create a two and a half foot high willow angel suitable for outdoor or indoor decoration. A slightly intensive but fun course where you will be on the go for two hours! All materials and tool use are provided for you on the day.

Stained Glass Holly, Mistletoe & Robin - Find out how to make a traditional leaded stained-glass holly or mistletoe in this very intensive but fun course. All materials and tool use are provided for you on the day.

Rustic garden reindeer making workshop - Get into the Christmas spirit with your very own, hand-made rustic Rudolph! This course will provide you with all the materials, tools and know-how and guide you through the process of making an eco-friendly, rustic, wooden reindeer full of character, which can sit proudly in your garden or home.

Chair of Communities, Parks and Leisure, Cllr Kurtis Crossland, said:“Christmas is set to be bigger and better in our parks this year.

“This is an impressive range of family-friendly events, and we look forward to seeing local traders showcasing their crafts, the seasonal gifts for purchase and the festive food to enjoy.

“There will be something fun for everyone, so we encourage everyone to get down to our parks to celebrate the festivities with us and see what Sheffield has on offer for Christmas 2024.”

In Graves Park there will be a Christmas market at the farm every weekend in December. Ten local traders will be at the farm each day and the farm’s gift shop will be open for people to purchase stocking fillers.

Café Carte will be providing hot drinks and Christmas cheer to keep everyone warmed up too.

Graves Park will also have a Christmas Woodland Walk and Santa’s Grotto every weekend in December, meet Santa and get a present which will cost £8 to attend.

There will also be a Animal Farm Christmas Party which will be 4pm – 6pm and 6pm – 8pm on Saturday 14th December.

This is priced at £15 for kids and includes entry, disco party, sweet treat, present, meet Santa and adults will £5 including entry, hot drink and sweet treat.

Norfolk Park also has a free entry event taking place on the 7th of December 11am to 3pm. This follows on from last year’s Christmas market with stalls selling seasonal gifts including jewellery, pet gifts, sweets and floral displays.

Norfolk Park’s café, Dukes, will be open for festive refreshments including a Christmas Dinner which will be on the menu from December 1st.

Forge Dam Café’s carol concert will take place on the afternoon on Saturday 14th December. The start time will be advertised on Fulwood church’s website and the Friends of Porter Valley website closer to the date.