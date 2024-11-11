Greenhill deer emergency: Sadness as stag shot dead after running wild across Sheffield estate

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 17:47 BST
A deer had to be shot dead after running wild around a Sheffield estate, say police.

Emergency services were sent out out to Greenhill early today, after the animal had been seen at several locations around Greenhill, Jordanthorpe and Batemoor.

Pictures taken this morning show the animal in locations including Jordanthorpe Parkway, in this picture, as well as outside the Army reserve centre on Greenhill Parkway.

One passenger in a car which passed the stag, said the animal was nearly hit by a car, shortly before the vehicle he was in passed it.

It was also spotted in the grounds of Greenhill Primary School, on Greenhill Main Road.

South Yorkshire Police were sent to the area, and reports locally described roads being closed while officers were on the scene dealing with the situation.

Sadly, police said the animal had to be ‘humanely dispatched’ because of concerns for public safety, after consulting with vets. It is understood they had looked at whether a tranquiliser dart could be used - but that was not believed to be a safe option.

Police said in a statement: “At 8.28am today (Monday 11 November), officers responded to reports of an animal concern at Greenhill Primary School, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a stag entered the school grounds, posing a danger to pupils, staff, and other members of the public.

“Officers attended and consulted with a deer manager and specialist vet, and were advised that a tranquiliser could not be used on the animal as it would not take effect immediately.

“The stag moved off the school grounds, but due to the ongoing danger to members of the public, the decision was taken to humanely dispatch the animal out of view of the public.

“We appreciate these incidents cause concern for the local community, and these decisions are never taken lightly.”

