Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane is among the stadiums with the highest banning order rates in the country, new research has revealed.

Bramall Lane has a rate of 0.14 banning order per 10,000 attendees, making it 10th in a list of stadiums with the highest number of such orders, research from security firm, Get Licensed, has revealed.

Throughout the 2022/23 season, Sheffield United had an average attendance of 28,746 fans per game, which resulted in a total of nine banning orders. Meanwhile, Riverside Stadium, home to Middlesbrough Football Club, has been named the UK stadium with the highest banning order rate, at 0.38 per 10,000 attendees. Throughout the 2022/23 season, Middlesbrough had an average attendance of 26,000 fans per game, which resulted in a total of 23 banning orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bramall Lane - home to Sheffield United - has a rate of 0.14 banning order per 10,000 attendees, making it the 10th worst stadium in the country for such orders, research from security firm, Get Licensed, has revealed | Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Trafford has the second-highest banning order rate in the country with 0.37 per 10,000 supporters, just behind Riverside Stadium in first place.

Manchester United fans have expressed their anger towards the club's owners over recent years and have staged several protests. As a result of this and other incidents of bad behaviour, 52 banning orders were handed out last season.

Finishing the top three of the stadiums with the highest banning order rates is the King Power Stadium, with 0.35 per 10,000 supporters. Leicester City played in the Championship last season which left fans feeling frustrated. As a result, the stadium recorded a total of 21 banning orders, which is amongst the highest in the country.

Shahzad Ali, security expert and CEO of Get Licensed has shared the following advice on staying safe when attending football events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “With the football season underway, thousands of fans across the country will be travelling to watch their team play both home and away. In most cases, fans will enjoy the game free from any trouble but sadly, a small minority do cause disorder which can result in violent and abusive behaviour towards other fans, police and stadium security officers.

“For any fans heading to football games over the course of the 2024/25 season, there are a number of steps you can take to remain as safe as possible. To begin with, try to arrive at the stadium as early as possible to avoid any last-minute crowds which at times, can result in frustration and disorder. Secondly, plan your route to the stadium in advance as public transport will often be busy and roads around the stadium will be closed to traffic.

“It’s also important to respect stadium staff, including security workers who are there to help keep you safe.

“More often than not, security workers can take the brunt of angry and frustrated fans so be sure to listen to any instructions they give out and if you feel like you are in trouble, reach out to them for advice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Seven more men enter guilty pleas as number convicted over Rotherham riots reaches 52

Further findings from the study revealed that the Pirelli and Exercise stadiums, home to League One side Burton Upon Trent and League Two side Harrogate Town have been named the safest stadiums in the UK. During the 2022/23 season, no arrests were made concerning bad fan behaviour, a statement which both teams will be proud of.

When looking at the top 25 most supported teams in the UK, Selhurst Park had the lowest number of arrests with 0.06 per 10,000 fans, while Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea had the highest with 0.99 per 10,000 fans.

Of the most supported teams in the UK, four had the lowest number of banning orders per 10,000 fans - Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion. All of the four teams had 0.03 banning orders per 10,000 fans.