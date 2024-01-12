The band have sold more albums than The Human League and Pulp

One of the best-selling bands Sheffield has ever produced are preparing for a triumphant homecoming gig.

Bring Me The Horizon are set to rock Sheffield Arena on Friday, January 19, as part of their huge UK and Ireland tour.

Bring Me The Horizon are set to play at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, January 19

The group, which formed in Sheffield in 2004 and is fronted by Oli Sykes, has sold more than 4 million albums worldwide, according to BestSellingAlbums.org.

That's more than fellow Sheffield legends The Human League and Pulp, yet they are perhaps underappreciated in their home country, with their sales in the US easily outstripping those in the UK.

Bring Me The Horizon topped the bill at last year's Download Festival and are due to release their latest studio album, Post Human: Nex Gen, later this year.

Who are supporting BMTH and what are the set times?

At Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, they will be supported by Bad Omens, Cassyette and Static Dress.

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes

The box office and car park, spaces in which are sold out, will open at 4pm, with the doors to the arena opening at 5.30pm. The support acts are scheduled to take to the stage from 6.30pm, with an interval at 8.40pm and Bring Me The Horizon due to appear at 9.20pm. The curfew is 11pm.

What is the set list?

The set list has not been revealed, but according to Kerrang! Bring Me The Horizon's opening tour date in Cardiff was dominated by their more recent material, including the singles DArkSide, AmEN!, Kool-Aid and sTraNgeRs.

However, they dipped into their back catalogue for tracks like the rapturously received Diamonds Aren't Forever, from Suicide Season, and the final few songs were described as 'banger after banger'.

Their set closed with the songs Antivist, on which they were joined by Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian; Drown; and Can You Feel My Heart. For their encore, they played Doomed, LosT and Throne.

Bring Me the Horizon on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2020

Getting to Sheffield Arena by car, bus, tram, train

Probably the easiest way to get to Sheffield Arena is by tram. It has its own stop, Arena / Olympic Legacy Park, which is on the Yellow and Tram Train routes. You can buy a ticket on board or in advance, but be warned trams can get very busy.

If you’ve travelled by train and are coming from Sheffield railway station, it takes about 20 minutes by public transport to get to Utilita Arena Sheffield.

The easiest way is to get a tram or walk to the Fitzalan Square/Ponds Forge tram stop and from there get a yellow route tram towards Meadowhall, stopping at Arena/Olympic Legacy Park. Trams run around every 10-12 minutes at peak times and every 20 minutes off-peak.

You can also get a 208 bus from Sheffield Interchange to Attercliffe Common/Amberley Street, from where it is about a four-minute walk to the arena, or take the X8 bus from Charles Street to Attercliffe Common/Amberley Street, with a short walk from the railway station at either end. You can get the train to Meadowhall Interchange, from where it is an even shorter journey by yellow route tram.

If you’re driving from the north, you are advised to leave the M1 at junction 34, signposted Sheffield A6109 (Meadowhall). If you’re travelling by car from the south, you should leave the M1 at junction 33.

There is parking at Utilita Arena Sheffield for the BMTH gig but spaces for shows often sell out in advance. Parking is also available at Meadowhall shopping centre for the show.

There are a number of nearby Park & Ride car parks too, where you can leave your car and hop on a tram, at Meadowhall train station; at Nunnery Square, off the Sheffield Parkway (A630), accessible from junction 33 of the M1; and at Middlewood and Halfway.

If you're going by taxi, you can book through Veezu (formerly City Taxis) on 0114 239 3939 or via www.veezu.co.uk/sheffield.

For more travel information, visit: https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/plan-your-visit/directions.

Who are Bring Me The Horizon?

Bring Me The Horizon formed in Sheffield in 2004 and released their first album Count Your Blessings in 2006, before making their critical and commercial breakthrough with the 2008 follow-up Suicide Season.

Their biggest-selling album to date is That's The Spirit, which was released in 2015 and has shifted well over a million copies.

Their latest album, Post Human: Survival Horror, was released in 2020 and topped the UK Album Chart. It included the hit singles Parasite Eve, Obey (with Yungblud), Teardrops, and Ludens.

It was praised by NME for being 'rooted in raw relevance for today and the cyber-punk energy of tomorrow'.

Bring Me the Horizon’s biggest hits include Throne, Drown, Happy Song and Can You Feel My Heart.

The band has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and has received received four Kerrang! Awards, including two for Best British Band.

Who are the band members?

The band currently consists of lead vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean and drummer Matt Nicholls.

They announced shortly before their latest tour began that they had decided to part ways with keyboardist Jordan Fish.

Fish said he was 'really grateful for my 11 years with the band and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together' and was 'excited to start this next chapter in my career'.

In 2018, Oli Sykes opened the popular Church - Temple of Fun vegan bar and restaurant at the old Osborn Works building beside the River Don in Kelham Island.

He also founded the alternative fashion brand Drop Dead Clothing.

How did Bring Me The Horizon get their name?

The band's name reportedly comes from the 2003 film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. In it, Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp, says: "Now, bring me that horizon."