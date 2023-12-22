Jordan has been a part of the homegrown Sheffield band for 11 years.

Sheffield's-own Bring Me The Horizon have parted ways with their longtime keyboardist Jordan Fish.

The homegrown Steel City, which formed in 2004 and has had Jordan on board for 11 years, announced the split on their social media today (December 22).

Bring Me The Horizon, pictured here at the BRIT Awards in 2020, has announced it has parted ways with keyboardist Jordan Fish (right). Photo by Getty Images.

"Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish," said a post on the band's X account, formerly known as Twitter. "We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January."

Jordan himself on his own X page: "I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together.

"I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future.

"I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career." Bring Me The Horizon originate from Sheffield and is a BRIT and Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling rock band.