Brightside Motors: Shocking photos of facilities at Sheffield repair shop fined £11,000 by Health & Safety
These were the shocking facilities that cost a Sheffield repair shop more than £10,000 in fines by the Health & Safety Executive.
Brightside Motors Ltd was prosecuted by the regulator for "failing to fulfill a basic requirement and provide clean and suitable welfare facilities for its staff."
Two images released by the HSE show a filthy toilet next to an overflowing bin, paper strewn on the floor, floors and walls thick with grime and a heaving bucket of a nondescript red substance.
An inspection, which took place in June 2021, found there was no supply of clean hot-or-cold water, no soap, nor any toilet paper. A letter was then sent by the HSE to the company outlining its health and safety breaches.
Then, in December 2021, HSE inspected the site again and found the company had taken no action to address the issues with its welfare facilities. HSE then served the company with two Improvement Notices, legally requiring the company to provide suitable toilets and washing facilities, including hot and cold running water for its staff.
But again, Brightside failed to take appropriate action by a deadline in January 2023.
Brightside Motors Ltd pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £8,000 and ordered to pay £3,292.77 in costs at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on January 24, 2024.
The repair shop was also prosecuted for failure to comply with a community protection notice when it "left vehicles on the highway in a state of disrepair and/or causing an obstruction" on Holywell Road in July 2023.
In January 2024, it was fined a further £10,000, with another £2,765 in surcharges and costs.
The director of Brightside Motors at the time of the HSE inspections is listed on Companies House as Andrej Strecula, aged 28.
Strecula resigned in January 2022 and was replaced by Lukas Mizigar, aged 25.