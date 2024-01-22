A man was knocked down and killed in London nine years ago. He has never been identified.

It has been nine years to the day since a man who may have links to Sheffield died in London and sparked a mystery.

The man pictured was knocked down and killed outside the Bell Pub in Walthamstow on January 22, 2015. He has never been identified and is at the centre of a mystery.

On January 22, 2015, the man pictured was knocked down and killed while walking near the Bell Pub in Walthamstow. In the near-decade since, he has never been identified.

He was carrying nothing that could be used to name him. No family members have ever come forward, and he has been a mystery ever since.

The unidentified man is the subject of an investigation my charity Locate International, which is appealing for any information that could help prove his identity.

Now, charity Locate International, who has been seeking to solve the case for years, has released an urgent update on a year-long, intensive investigation into the mysterious case of the man - previously thought to be called Brian Wallace.

The charity says volunteers have been delving into over 400 potential 'Brian Wallaces,' exploring various name variations, and tirelessly pursuing leads - all to no avail.

Locate International is now urging people across the North of England to look at the man's picture and think if they know; any men born between 1945-1955 who may have become unaccounted for, or estranged from their families; Men who you have lost touch with who match the description of ‘Brian Wallace’; Individuals who would now be in their late 60s or 70s; those who might have relocated from the North to London; or possibly with a background in the building trade.

They have also expanded their search to include other missing person listings and 'lost contact' records, thoroughly exploring potential matches, and have scoured social media and online forums.

CEO and founder Dave Grimstead says the case is like "nothing else in history".

He said: "The reality remains: we have no news, no progress, and no resolution. What sets this case apart is not just the tragic circumstances surrounding his death, but the extraordinary efforts of our volunteers."

In a move to pivot their investigation, Locate International is now inviting members of the public to submit details about individuals who they have lost contact with over the years, who may in some way resemble this man. Submissions can be made anonymously if preferred, online or through the charity’s social media pages.

Mr Grimstead said: "The fact that we possess photographs of the man and potential first and second names makes this investigation unlike any other in our history, but we now need to look beyond these names. As we mark nine years since his death, we want to reiterate that he has not been forgotten, but we do need to look more broadly."

Locate International is urging people across the North of England to submit names and details of the following:

Men born between 1945-1955 who may have become unaccounted for, or estranged from their families

Men who you have lost touch with who match the description of ‘Brian Wallace’

Individuals who would now be in their late 60s or 70s

Those who might have relocated from the North to London

Possibly with a background in the building trade

The public is asked to reflect on family histories, neighbours, relatives, friends, ex-colleagues and contacts. If there's even the slightest chance that someone may be linked to this case, even if just to rule them out, Locate International invites the public to come forward.

The form is designed to be accessible and confidential, and your contribution could hold the key to solving this decade-long mystery.