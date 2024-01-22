The shocking episode followed one of 'numerous' break-ins at the listed building, say campaigners

A man climbed onto the roof of a landmark Sheffield building and threw dead pigeons onto the street below, to the horror of onlookers.

Police were called to the Old Town Hall, on the corner of Castle Street and Waingate, after the intruder started lobbing the dead birds.

Sheffield's Old Town Hall, where police were called to reports of a man throwing dead pigeons onto the street below

A friends group set up in an attempt to preserve the historic Grade II-listed building says the shocking episode was one of a host of incidents which have sparked concerns about its ongoing deterioration.

The Friends of the Old Town Hall said in its latest newsletter: "The crowning event was the evening in July when someone got onto the Old Town Hall’s roof and amused themselves by throwing dead pigeons down into Castle Street. Not how most of us would care to spend our time."

Break-ins, fire and hole in the roof

The group said it was aware of 'numerous' break-ins over the past year, a small fire had broken out in the 1955 wing, and a hole in the roof above one of the 'most ornate' courtrooms had taken months to repair.

The group said that during this time there had been 'precious little sign of any effort to make the building more secure'. The Old Town Hall, which was built in 1808 and also housed Sheffield's courts, has been empty since 1997.

Sheffield's Old Town Hall dates back to 1808 but has been empty since 1997

New plans awaited for 216-year-old building

The Old Town Hall was bought in 2021 by Gary Ata, who registered a firm called The Court House Apartments (Sheffield), but he has yet to submit plans for its future.

Valerie Bayliss, of the friends group, told The Star she was concerned that the building would cost so much to restore that its owner might attempt to get the newer 1955 wing 'de-listed' so it could be knocked down and a large apartment block built in its place.

"Now that the council's approved that awful 40-storey tower at Castle Square it's going to be very difficult to turn down another large block in Castlegate," she added.

Council talks with historic building's owner

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield Council's Transport, Regeneration and Climate Committee, said: "The owners of the Old Town Hall, on Waingate, have had a pre-application discussion with planners at Sheffield City Council.

"The council has liaised with the owner to instigate urgently necessary works to the roof of the building and for improvements to the window grilles and door shutters to prevent unauthorised access to this much-loved building.

"It is sad to see the condition of the Old Town Hall. However, it would be brilliant if the owners can find a new purpose for the building, alongside our exciting new Castlegate development due to start taking shape across the road very soon.

"Sheffield city centre is on the up. Finding a use for the Old Town Hall would be a fantastic addition to the transformation of the city centre."