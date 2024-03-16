Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield legend Joe Scarborough has thanked fellow artist Pete McKee for 'swooping in and rescuing him' after he suffered a stroke.

86-year-old Joe suffered a stroke earlier this week 'while topping up his coffee rations' at Pollards coffee roasters on Ecclesall Road, a spokesperson for Joe said on social media.

Joe pictured on his boat at Victoria Quays in Sheffield in 2021

"He’s feeling fine now and recuperating well," they said.

The spokesperson said Joe had also asked them to pass on the following message from him: “I’d like to say many thanks to those that have already sent their best wishes, to all the wonderful NHS staff who’ve got me well on the road to recovery and a special thanks to my friend Pete McKee who swooped in to rescue me and got me to where I needed to be.”

Just like Joe, Pete has become one of Sheffield's best loved sons for his portrayal of life in the Steel City through his poignant, perceptive and affectionate pieces of art.

Born in Pitsmoor, Joe worked as a miner at Thorpe Hesley Colliery, but when a piece of mine fell on him, it changed his life.

After surviving the accident, Joe decided he was 'ready for anything' and decided to become a painter, much to his father's 'chagrin'.

“With the experience down the pit, I realised you needed a certain amount of money to survive and because I was on my own it was fun. I could live on very little, with no fear of failure. If you fall on your face in this game, it doesn’t hurt. You can always get back next week,” Joe told The Star in 2021.

Influenced by a French photographer called Latigue who looked down when shooting pictures, Joe developed his own destinctive and inimitable style - reflecting life in the Steel City over the decades - which is beloved by people in Sheffield, and across the world.