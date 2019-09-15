Alert issued over knife gang who mugged cyclist at popular Rotherham trail
A gang allegedly beat up and mugged a cyclist at knifepoint on a popular trail in Rotherham.
The incident reportedly happened when a man was riding home along the Trans Pennine Trail close to Droppingwell Road in Kimberworth on Thursday, September 12, at about 7.40pm.
It is alleged that a gang of three men attacked the cyclist and pulled out a knife on him.
Details of the attack emerged on the Kimberworth Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page.
A woman posted: “Just wanting to give people a bit of a heads up, my dad was beat up and mugged at knifepoint last night at about 7.40pm cycling home along the TPT track close to the bottom of Droppingwell.
“I’m aware that quite a few dog walkers and cyclists use this route and wanted to make people aware.
“One man was stood in the middle of the path as my dad approached and another two jumped out of the bushes and kicked my dad off of his bike and took him by surprise.
“My dad being my dad didn’t want to give the bike up and ended up in a bit of a scuffle which is where the knives got pulled out and has had his hand slashed.”
She added: “They used them with intent and this situation could have been a lot worse. He said the three men all spoke broken English and that they were of Eastern European descent, late teens to early 20s.
“Just wanting to warn people really, just to be really careful when going down there, the police are involved.”
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.