Boy, seven, still critical after being hit by car in Sheffield

A boy, aged seven, remains in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Sheffield.

The youngster was crossing Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, with his older brother to go on a bike ride when he was hit by a white Kia Sportage on Sunday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said the car was travelling along Wensley Street, from Upwell Street towards Hinde House Crescent, at the time of the collision.

The seven-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious head injury. He currently remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Kia, a 50-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing serious injury has been released under investigation.