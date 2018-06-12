Buses and cars diverted on Sheffield estate after shooting

Buses and cars on a Sheffield estate are being diverted this morning after a teenage boy was shot.

Bus company Stagecoach said its number 25 service will avoid Nodder Road, Woodthorpe, by going from Hastilar Road South onto Fishponds Road West and will then resume its normal route on Chadwick Road.

The service will then do the reverse on the return journey.

A boy, aged 17, was shot in an attack on Nodder Road at 9.10pm yesterday.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A police cordon is in place around the crime scene this morning.