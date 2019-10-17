Boy, 12, sexually assaulted on Barnsley wasteland
A boy, aged 12, was sexually assaulted on wasteland in Barnsley this morning.
The youngster was reportedly assaulted off Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe, just after at 8.50am.
CRIME: Road worker in near miss with car during police chase in SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police said: “The boy is being cared for by specialist officers and staff.“Officers will be in the local area and schools throughout the day as enquiries are ongoing.”
LATEST: Woman serious but stable after attack in Doncaster houseAnyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 191 of October 17.