Road worker in near miss with car during police chase in Sheffield
A road worker was involved in a near miss with a car during a police chase in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said a pursuit was mounted when a car failed to stop for officers in Darnall last night.
The force said officers spotted that the car was on false number plates and suspected that there was an illegal substance being used in the vehicle.
But the car failed to stop and narrowly avoided hitting a road worker as the driver attempted to evade arrest.
The car finally to a halt when it struck a central reservation barrier and lost a tyre.
The occupants fled but one was tracked down by a police dog and detained.
In a Facebook post, South Yorkshie Police said: “This little number was spotted in the Darnall area last night.
“The plates didn't quite match the car and the unmistakable whiff coming from inside it didn't smell like a Magic Tree air freshener either.“Blue lights on and away went the car - nearly hitting a road worker. It then hit the central reservation, losing a tyre.“The occupants for some reason didn't want to hang around to speak to us and ran off into the darkness.“Queue land shark ‘Bear’. With a quick sniff of the inside of the car off he went with handler in tow and it wasn't long before we heard lots of barks then ‘Ahhh. Get him off.”“One detained. Result."