Woman serious but stable after attack in Doncaster house
A woman is in a serious but stable condition after an attack in a house in Doncaster.
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 09:25 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 09:26 am
The woman, who is aged in her 40s, was found seriously injured in a property in Hazel Avenue, Auckley, at around 1.45am yesterday.
A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody this morning.
A police cordon was in place around the crime scene yesterday and is expected to remain in place for most of today.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 45 of October 16.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.