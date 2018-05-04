Bogus police officer hunted over spate of burglaries in Sheffield

A man posing as a police officer conned his way into a number of homes across Sheffield yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said he 'targeted elderly people' across the city.

A warning has today been issued about the conman, with residents urged to ask for proof of identification before allowing strangers into their homes.

A spokesman for the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team, which covers areas including Parson Cross, Burngreave and Shiregreen, said: "During the course of yesterday a number of burglaries were committed across the city, when a man, purporting to be a police officer, targeted elderly people, conning his way into their homes.

"Please ensure that if anyone comes to your home claiming to be from the police or any other company you ask to see identification before you allow them in.

"If you still have doubts about their identity ring their company to verify who they are."

He added: "I would ask that if you have elderly friends, relatives or neighbours who are unlikely to see this message please pass on this advice and keep an eye out for them."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.