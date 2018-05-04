Investigation into discovery of Barnsley man's body continues

An investigation into the discovery of a man's body in Barnsley is continuing as detectives attempt to establish how he died.

The remains of Martin Neil Radford, aged 60, were found in a field in the Swaithe area of Barnsley in February by a child playing football.

Mr Radford, known as Ziggy and Ragsy, was last seen at the end of March 2015.

He had lived in the Kingstone area of Barnsley until the end of 2014 but then spent the next few months moving around.

Temporary Detective Inspector Stuart Hall said: "Since the discovery of the bones, a team of officers and staff, some in incredibly specialised areas of forensic science, have worked incredibly hard to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

"Now we have identified Mr Radford and notified his family, we must establish the circumstances leading up to his disappearance and subsequent death.

"The initial post mortem was incapable of discerning a cause of death. We are keeping an open mind as to how his body was found to be at Swaithe and the circumstances to which he arrived at his death.

"We are making every effort to understand what happened to Mr Radford so we can offer his loved ones some closure.

"Our enquiries have thus far revealed that the last time Mr Radford was seen or heard from was at the end of March 2015, when he was 57-years-old. After this time, there is no further contact recorded or that we're currently aware of.

"Mr Radford had been living in the Kingstone area of Barnsley up until the end of 2014, but from early 2015 he seems to have moved around and it is this period of time we are seeking to learn about."

He added: "Our new appeal, therefore, is to speak to anyone who knew Mr Radford and may be able to help us account for his movements, in particular after the end of March 2015. Do you know where he was living? Were you a friend or associate? Do you know how or why he came to be in the Swaithe area?

"If you can offer us any information in relation to the circumstances that brought about his death, no matter how small, please get in touch with police. Anything you can offer may help us better understand Mr Radford and the circumstances leading up to his death."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 605 of February 4.