Class A drugs found during police raid in Sheffield

A man and woman were arrested after a large quantity of Class A drugs were found during a police raid in Sheffield.

The 42-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to supply after a raid on Rushdale Road, Meersbrook, on Wednesday morning.

The suspects have since been released under investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with concerns relating to suspicious activity in and around the local area is urged to report it."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.