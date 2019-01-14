Body found in used van sales unit in Rotherham village

Have your say

A man’s body was discovered in a used van sales unit in a Rotherham village this morning.

The body was found at South Yorkshire Van Sales on Oldcoates Road Throapham, near Dinnington, at around 3am.

South Yorkshire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers alerted to the discovery of the body sealed off the industrial unit and part of the road outside while enquiries were carried out.

The force said ‘specialist support’ is being provided to the man’s family and ‘a report is being prepared for the coroner’.