New photos released in hunt for Sheffield man wanted over ‘heinous’ murder

These are the latest images of a Sheffield man wanted over a murder, showing him for the first time without his distinctive gold tooth.

Detectives have been trying to trace Adbi Ali after 47-year-old Shaun Lyall was found dead in Cleethorpes on July 17 last year.

One of the new photos of murder suspect Abdi Ali, showing him with his front tooth missing

The 28-year-old, who had lived in Sheffield for most of his life and has connections to Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe, is described by Humberside Police as a ‘significant suspect' in the investigation.

READ MORE: Teenage girl killed in Barnsley crash

Previous images have shown Ali with a distinctive gold tooth but fresh photos, taken in June last year and recovered from a mobile phone, confirm he has had that tooth removed.

Police have previously told how Ali was born in Somalia but moved to Sheffield as a child and lived there for most of his life, though he was living in Cleethorpes at the time of the murder.

Murder suspect Abdi Ali, who had lived for most of his life in Sheffield

A £5,000 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers to anyone who can provide the charity with information regarding Ali’s whereabouts.

READ MORE: Man released over fatal Sheffield crash, as police renew witness appeal

Detective Inspector Becky Dickinson, who is heading up the investigation, said: "These photos corroborate the information we have from our enquiries about Abdi Ali’s appearance.

"Our search for the main suspect in this murder investigation has taken us countrywide, and we have made extensive enquiries into his background, associates, and lifestyle.

Shaun Lyall, aged 47, was found dead in Cleethorpes on July 17 last year

"We know that Abdi Ali is a habitual drug user, and we know he has links with the Somalian communities in Sheffield and London where he has family connections.

READ MORE: Sheffield cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run fears driver could kill if not caught

"He also has connections in Lancashire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.

"More lines of enquiry have opened up recently which we are pursuing in our continued search for him.

"It is clear to me that someone is helping or hiding Abdi Ali. I want to remind that person or people that in doing so they are too committing a crime.

"I want to appeal to the public not to approach Abdi Ali as he can be a dangerous man when confronted. Call the police first.

"The murder of Shaun Lyall was a heinous crime, and we have been working closely with his family and providing support to them through what has been a very difficult time.

"Any information you may have about Abdi Ali's whereabouts please pass on to us. Even if you think it might not be important, it could be crucial to us in our investigation into Shaun's murder last July."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or 999 if it is an emergency. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or share any information via the UK Police major incident reporting website.