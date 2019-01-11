Sheffield man, 32, arrested after police raids

A 32-year-old man was arrested over alleged drug offences after police raids in a Sheffield suburb.

Officers swooped at two addresses simultaneously on Keats Road, in Fox Hill, before also searching the Keats Road Social Club.

A 32-year-old man from the area was arrested after ‘significant’ quantities of class A and B drugs were found in the residential premises.

Officers also recovered a ‘significant’ sum of cash under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

South Yorkshire Police shared this photo of an officer battering a door on the street, accompanied by a warning that more action would follow in the area.

Posting on Facebook, Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team wrote: “The Parson Cross Team are continuing to address criminality within the Fox Hill area and whilst we made significant progress during 2018 there is plenty more to come.

”We know who and where you are, who you are linked to and why. We are coming.... next week/next month - the clock is ticking. To be continued....”