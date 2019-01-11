Sheffield terrorist sent money to brother fighting in Syria and distributed ‘breathtaking’ quantity of ‘horrific' content

A Sheffield dental student who described himself as an ‘ISIS bro’ and sent money to his brother who is fighting in Syria has been jailed for eight years.

Abdulrahman Kaabar, 24, of Martin Street, Upperthorpe, was jailed for a total of 17 terrorism offences at Sheffield Crown court on Friday.

Abdulraham Kaabar.

Sheffield-born Kaabar was found guilty of sending money to his younger brother Mohammed Kaabar who left the UK with another man  Ahmed Hadrami  in March 2016 and flew to Turkey before crossing the border to Syria..

His family were in the public gallery to see Judge Paul Watson QC sentence him for offences including the possession and dissemination of terrorist material.

Judge Watson said Kaabar, who was studying at the University of Plymouth at the time, had downloaded material including instructions on how to make bombs and a document which encouraged its readers to carry out knife crime.

The judge said: “ You were arrested in August 2016 and from the electronic devices recovered, there was a very substantial amount of material, most of which clearly demonstrated your affinity to extremism and your desire to encourage others.”

Badroodin Kazkaz.

He added: “It was clear that you had wed yourself to a corrupt and corrosive ideology of Islamic extremism. The volume of material which you downloaded and kept in your possession was frankly breathtaking and the content of which was horrific.”

Kaabar pleaded guilty of 15 charges of possession and dissemination of terrorist material before a nine-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court in August.

The trial heard that in a message sent to a friend in 2014, Kaabar said: Dont worry about me. I am da ISIS bro Allahu Akbar. I hope you ready for dis ride brow, it guna be an explosive one g trust me. Explosive.”

He was also found guilty of two counts of entering into a funding arrangement for the purposes of terrorism following a nine-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

A photo found on Abdulrahman Kaabar's phone. Picture: North East Counter Terrorism Unit

In mitigation, Mohammed Khan said Kabaar's family, who were in the public gallery, had migrated from Libya.

The judge sentenced him to a total of eight years in prison.

His co-accused, Badroddin Kazkaz, 23, of Cross Myrtle Road, Heeley, had pleaded guilty to one count of entering into a funding arrangement for the purposes of terrorism prior to the beginning of the trial.

The court heard he sent around £500 to Mohammed Kaabar, after he had left the UK for Syria.

Mohammed Kaabar. Picture: North East Counter Terrorism Unit

Mitigating, Nick Johnson QC, said his family had to flee from Syria in 1980.

Sentencing him to a four-year prison sentence, Judge Watson told him: “You helped put in place the funding arrangement and I accept it was a modest amount, which would not have have provided substantial assistance to the terrorist movement in general, but it was clearly designed to help him in his mission to fight on their behalf.”

Speaking after the hearing, Det Chief Supt Marton Snowden, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “Kaabar had a radical mindset and an active interest in extremism.

“He was not only in possession of terrorist material, he was also sharing it and encouraging others to carry out terrorist activity. The sharing of terrorist related material is used as a tool in the radicalisation of people.

“This is an extremely serious issue, but it is one that the public can really help us with. I would urge anyone who sees anything online that is concerning, to report it.

“Terrorist-related material online or suspicious activity can be reported via www.gov.uk/report-terrorism or call 0800 789 321.”

Ahmed Hadrami in Syria

In an emergency, always call 999.