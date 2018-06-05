Biker taken to hospital after crash in Rotherham

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision in Rotherham.
The biker was involved in a crash with a Ford Transit drop side van on Potter Hill, Rawmarsh, at 7.10am.
FIRE: Man rescued from smoke-logged house in Barnsley
Police officers closed the road until around 9am.
POLICE: South Yorkshire police officers sacked for cocaine use and drink driving
The motorcyclist was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.
CRIME: Killer still at large three months after fatal stabbing in Sheffield