Biker taken to hospital after crash in Rotherham

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision in Rotherham.

The biker was involved in a crash with a Ford Transit drop side van on Potter Hill, Rawmarsh, at 7.10am.

Police officers closed the road until around 9am.

The motorcyclist was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

