Killer still at large three months after fatal stabbing in Sheffield

The killer of a Sheffield man is still at large three months after a fatal stabbing on a city street in broad daylight.

Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was knifed to death at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

Flowers at the spot where Jarvin Blake was stabbed

The dad-of-three, whose children were all under the age of five at the time of his death, was stabbed after a gang of men jumped out of a car and chased him before plunging a knife into his chest.

A 23-year-old friend he was with at the time was also stabbed but survived the attack.

Jarvin, from Gleadless, was knifed in what detectives are treating as a 'targeted attack' but possible motives have never been revealed.

Four men were arrested over the murder and have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.