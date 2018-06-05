South Yorkshire police officers sacked for cocaine use and drink driving

A South Yorkshire police officer was sacked for regular cocaine use and another lost his job for drink driving.

The details of the dismissals have been released by South Yorkshire Police, with records showing that between January 2017 and May 2018, a detective sergeant, two PCs and a special sergeant all lost their jobs.

Det Sgt Nathan Hoole was sacked earlier this month for inappropriately touching colleagues and making sexualised comments at work.

The 44-year-old was reported to bosses for making 'inappropriate, unprofessional, and sexualised comments' and 'inappropriately touching colleagues' on a number of dates between January and May 2017.

His behaviour was found to have amounted to gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice.

In October 2017 a sergeant in the Special Constabulary lost his post after being arrested for drink driving on the M621 in Leeds.

That same month, a South Yorkshire police officer was dismissed for failing a drug test at work in April 2017 and testing positive for cocaine while he was in custody.

Analysis of a strand of hair revealed 'a heavy and regular use of cocaine over a six month period'.

Police records also show that in February 2017, a police officer was sacked for drink driving after turning up for work while over the limit.

A police officer and a civilian member of staff both resigned before misconduct proceedings could be held, with the PC having pleaded guilty to fraud by false representations during a case heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court in January 2018.

The police civilian worker was alleged to have made a private photograph public without the consent of the individual concerned, 'with the intention of causing distress'.

Police records state the employee is said to have 'pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment' over a five month period.

Public comments about two individuals were posted on Facebook.

So far this year, four written warnings have been issued by police bosses, with a police officer disciplined for using an excessive amount of force against a juvenile detainee in the custody suite at Barnsley and a detective constable was warned over an altercation with a motorist.

A police officer received her written warning after admitting 'mistakenly authorising' the destruction of forensic evidence linked to a live investigation into child sexual exploitation. The same officer also admitted leaving the county on a number of occasions to tend to her dog while she was on duty.

A PC received his warning for using his warrant card to secure the services of a taxi then fleeing without paying. The fare was paid the following day.

