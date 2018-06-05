Man rescued from smoke-logged house in Barnsley

A man was rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in a smoke-logged house in Barnsley.

The man, believed to have been in his 20s, became trapped in a terraced house in Cranbrook Street, Kingstone, at around 8pm yesterday after a fire broke out on the first floor.

Firefighters said the blaze is believed to have been smoking related.

A number of other occupants in the house escaped before firefighters arrived but one man was unable to get out and had to be led to safety.

Paramedics were also called to the scene.