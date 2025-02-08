A search is underway to find a missing 15-year-old girl with links to Sheffield, who was last seen two days ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bethany was last seen in the Portsmouth area at around 10am on Thursday, February 6, 2025, but is believed to have travelled to the Yorkshire area.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “Bethany, 15, was last seen at about 10am [on February 6] in the Portsmouth area wearing pink or red pyjama bottoms and a black coat but is believed to have travelled to Yorkshire or Humberside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethany, 15, was last seen at about 10am [on February 6] in the Portsmouth area wearing pink or red pyjama bottoms and a black coat but is believed to have travelled to Yorkshire or Humberside | Submit

“She has links to Sheffield, Beverley and Scarborough.

“Bethany is described as white, about 5ft 3in tall, with long dark hair with blonde streaks.”

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44250056443.