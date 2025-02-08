Bethany from Portsmouth: Search mounted to find missing 15-year-old girl with links to Sheffield
Bethany was last seen in the Portsmouth area at around 10am on Thursday, February 6, 2025, but is believed to have travelled to the Yorkshire area.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “Bethany, 15, was last seen at about 10am [on February 6] in the Portsmouth area wearing pink or red pyjama bottoms and a black coat but is believed to have travelled to Yorkshire or Humberside.
“She has links to Sheffield, Beverley and Scarborough.
“Bethany is described as white, about 5ft 3in tall, with long dark hair with blonde streaks.”
If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44250056443.