Bethany from Portsmouth: Search mounted to find missing 15-year-old girl with links to Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 8th Feb 2025, 10:44 BST
A search is underway to find a missing 15-year-old girl with links to Sheffield, who was last seen two days ago.

Bethany was last seen in the Portsmouth area at around 10am on Thursday, February 6, 2025, but is believed to have travelled to the Yorkshire area.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “Bethany, 15, was last seen at about 10am [on February 6] in the Portsmouth area wearing pink or red pyjama bottoms and a black coat but is believed to have travelled to Yorkshire or Humberside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bethany, 15, was last seen at about 10am [on February 6] in the Portsmouth area wearing pink or red pyjama bottoms and a black coat but is believed to have travelled to Yorkshire or Humbersideplaceholder image
Bethany, 15, was last seen at about 10am [on February 6] in the Portsmouth area wearing pink or red pyjama bottoms and a black coat but is believed to have travelled to Yorkshire or Humberside | Submit

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“She has links to Sheffield, Beverley and Scarborough.

“Bethany is described as white, about 5ft 3in tall, with long dark hair with blonde streaks.”

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44250056443.

Related topics:PortsmouthYorkshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice