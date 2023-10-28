Paul Sharp: Family of stabbing victim express “deep sadness” as Rotherham murder investigation continues
The family of a man who died following a suspected murder in Rotherham on Wednesday morning, October 25, has named the victim as 52-year-old Paul Sharp.
Police arrived at a property on Redscope Crescent and found Paul with serious injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination has found he died as a result of being stabbed.
His family, who formally identified him yesterday (October 27), said: “Paul’s death has brought deep sadness and is even more shocking due to the tragic circumstances.
“As a family, we kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time, and we hope that justice is secured for him.”
Two men and a woman, aged 46, 43 and 42 were arrested on suspicion of murder and are on bail as the investigation continues.
A 43-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and has also been released on bail.
If you have any information that might help officers, you can get in touch via the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 153 of 25 October 2023.
If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK contact centre on 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form.