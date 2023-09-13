DNA tests have been carried out to see whether the body of a boy found in a river in Germany could possibly be Ben Needham.

Police have now issued an update in an investigation into whether the body of a boy found in a German river could possibly belong to a Sheffield toddler who went missing 32 years ago.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) confirmed last week (September 7, 2023) it was investigating whether a body found in the River Danube in May 2022 could be that of Ben Needham, who vanished from the Greek Island Kos at just 21 months old.

But the discovery of the body of a child in a German river, led to speculation that it could have been mising Ben.

Ben's mother, Kerry Needham, had previously said that she believed a facial reconstruction of the boy discovered in the Danube 'had a look of Ben,' and had called on police to investigate.

Kerry Needham has said the facial reconstruction 'has a look of Ben' and called on police to investigate a possible link to her son's disappearance earlier this week. Picture: Interpol

A SYP spokesperson issued an update today (Wednesday, Septemeber 13, 2023), in which they said that the force, supported by Europol, had received confirmation 'that a DNA sample of the body found in the River Danube in Germany does not match that of Ben Needham'.

They added: "Ben’s family has been informed and are being supported.

The boy in the river, estimated to be between five and six, was approximately 110cm tall and weighed 15kg, with brown hair.

"Our thoughts remain with the young boy who is yet to be identified and, of course, the Needham family who continue in their search for answers."

The boy in the river, estimated to be between five and six year old, was approximately 110cm tall, weighed 15kg and had brown hair.

Ben Needham vanished from the Greek Island Kos at just 21 months old. His body has never been discovered and although police believe he died that day in a tragic accident involving a digger, his mum, Kerry Needham, has never given up believing he may one day be found alive

Interpol DNA experts do not believe the child found in the river to have been German.

It is not known how long the body, which was weighed down with a flagstone slab and wrapped in foil, had been in the water.

Speaking to the BBC last week, Ben's mum, Kerry, said the German police believed the boy found in the river to be a 'victim of abduction or child trafficking'.

She continued: "I don't know how you would come to terms with something like that happening to your child.

"That's what scares me at the minute, because it is horrific. I have been looking for the past six months into child trafficking in and out of Greece and lots of other countries. Its an eye opener to what is happening to children out there."