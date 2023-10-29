News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Watch Michael Smith silence Rotherham fans with Wednesday brace
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Another blow for Wednesday as the club is placed under EFL embargo
Arsenal suffer big double injury blow to give Blades fresh heart

Murder investigation launched in Doncaster after man dies near Park Social Working Men's Club in early hours

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a Doncaster man in the early hours of this morning.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 29th Oct 2023, 15:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road in Balby at around 1:00am, October 29.

They had received reports that a man, believed to be in 50s, had been found unconscious and with head injuries near the Park Social Working Men's Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and ambulance service staff, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Most Popular

His family has been informed.

A woman, 33, and two men, 47 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information which may assist police is being asked to get in touch via their online live chat, online portal, or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 112 of 29 October when you get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. 

Call their UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterPolice