Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a Doncaster man in the early hours of this morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road in Balby at around 1:00am, October 29.

They had received reports that a man, believed to be in 50s, had been found unconscious and with head injuries near the Park Social Working Men's Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and ambulance service staff, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed.

A woman, 33, and two men, 47 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information which may assist police is being asked to get in touch via their online live chat, online portal, or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 112 of 29 October when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.