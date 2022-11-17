Staff at The Barrel Inn are calling last orders this Sunday for the final time after they were reportedly unable to agree a new lease with the landlord. The venue’s owner will reportedly not renew their alcohol licence, leaving it unclear if there is any hope of another pub taking its place.

In post on their social media accounts, managers Lee and Donna – who were showered with praises for their efforts in the comments –said: “Unfortunately the rumours are true.

“We have been in negotiations but have been unable to agree a new lease and the owner has advised that the premises licence will not be renewed so this weekend is our last weekend at The Barrel.

The Barrel Inn on London Road has confirmed they will be closing down this weekend (November 20) after they were unable to renew their lease.

“Lee and Donna would like to thank our amazing staff, customers and Blades fans for their amazing hard work, custom and support.

“A fantastic little pub with great characters and a fantastic atmosphere that has been a huge part of our lives. We’ve met some amazing friends and we leave with great memories…we hoped to have made a few more but it wasn’t to be.

“Everyone is welcome to join us for one last time this weekend before we close the doors and to say thanks to our amazing hard working staff that have put so much into making The Barrel the great pub it is.”

The Barrel Inn could often be seen packed on Sheffield United match days with supporters inside and out warming up the game. Dozens of fans have already shared their condolences with the pub online, calling The Barrel Inn “part of their match day routine” and bemoaning its loss right before the World Cup.

One fan, Shaunna Mulcrone, wrote on their Facebook page: “Gutted, childhood memories for me. My dad and grandad used to drink in here before they passed. Good luck. Guys London Road won't be same.”