He has done himself and his city proud!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incredible John Burkhill has topped off a pretty special year ... with a Pride of Britain award.

John Burkhill has won a Pride of Britain award

In a star-studded ceremony, 84-year-old John was named the 'ITV Fundraiser of the Year' at The Mirror's annual awards ceremony, which was hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo to celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffielders want to see a statue of John Burkhill, known as the 'man with the pram', erected in the city, thanks to his outstanding fundraising achievements for Macmillan Cancer Support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceremony will be broadcast on ITV on October 12 but the winners of some of the awards have already been announced, with John's honour among those made public.

He was presented with his award on stage by the cast of Strictly Come Dancing and went up to collect it in his trademark green wig and pushing the pram which he is seen pounding the streets of Sheffield with day after day.

John hit his £1m fundraising target for Macmillan Cancer Support in May this year after fifteen years of pushing his pram around the city and completing races up and down the country.

John Burkhill, Sheffield's own green-wigged hero and perhaps better known as the 'man with the pram' has raised over £1,000,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

He lost his wife June to cancer 16 years ago, a year to the day after the unexpected death of their daughter Karen. And he has committed himself to fundraising for Macmillan ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He bought the pram for Karen in 1961, and says that having it with him, along with June’s teddy bear on the front, makes it feel like they are still there with him when he clocks up the miles accepting donations from people in the street on his travels.

After reaching his 'magic million' target many thought he would take life a bit slower and give his joints a rest. But instead, he said: "Now we've hit one million, we’ll go for another one. Why not? It's there. We might not do it. But we’re going to have a go anyway."

John is adored in Sheffield and when The Star recently asked its readers who most deserves a statue in the city, it was the famous 'man with the pram' whose name topped the list.

Last month he was recognised with a 'Points of Light Award from the Prime Minister for his fundraising efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad