Sheffield houses: Inside 'impressive' £1.7m Banner Cross mansion in private cul-de-sac in S10 area
Yours for £1.7m - and if you can think of what to do with its five lounges
A Sheffield mansion sitting on an acre of private land has hit the market for £1.7m - and comes with five lounges to fill.
Estate agents William H Brown says the property in Riverdale Drive, Banner Cross, in the S10 area, is in a "fantastic location" and calls it "an opportunity not to be missed".
The mansion comes with seemingly every mark of luxury, from its own gated drive to the woodlands at the back, from the wrap-around balustrade on the staircase to the five whole lounges its owner will have to fill, all while sitting just 100m from beautiful Endcliffe Park.
Below is a gallery of photos from inside the home on Riverdale Drive courtesy of William H Brown.
