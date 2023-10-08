News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield houses: Inside 'impressive' £1.7m Banner Cross mansion in private cul-de-sac in S10 area

Yours for £1.7m - and if you can think of what to do with its five lounges

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 8th Oct 2023, 14:53 BST

A Sheffield mansion sitting on an acre of private land has hit the market for £1.7m - and comes with five lounges to fill.

Estate agents William H Brown says the property in Riverdale Drive, Banner Cross, in the S10 area, is in a "fantastic location" and calls it "an opportunity not to be missed".

The mansion comes with seemingly every mark of luxury, from its own gated drive to the woodlands at the back, from the wrap-around balustrade on the staircase to the five whole lounges its owner will have to fill, all while sitting just 100m from beautiful Endcliffe Park.

Below is a gallery of photos from inside the home on Riverdale Drive courtesy of William H Brown.

For more information or to book a viewing, visit William H Brown's page here.

The £1.7m home in Riverdale Drive is at the end of a private cul-de-sac with a gated drive, featuring almost an acre of private garden and woodland.

1. Riverdale Drive mansion

"To the rear of the property there is a ample enclosed lawn with putting green and raised split level enclosed decking perfect for entertaining. There is a tree house and swings and private woodland beyond perfect for any growing family."

2. Rear of property

"An impressive, spacious entrance hall with open staircase, two front facing double glazed windows and glazed double doors to either sides leading to the main open plan lounge and the second front aspect lounge. With under stairs storage cupboard, wooden flooring a central heating radiator and coving to the ceiling."

3. Entrance Hall

"Open plan to rear aspect. With front facing bay window comprising of five separate double glazed windows and two side facing double glazed windows. With chimney breast with fitted media housing. There is a door leading to the dining room and double doors leading to the office/gym. With three central heating radiators with decorative covers and coving to the ceiling."

4. Main Lounge

