15-year-old Jack was last seen on Engine Lane in Shafton, Barnsley around 1.30pm on January 2. South Yorkshire Police officers are becoming “increasingly concerned” for Jack’s welfare and are appealing for help from the public to find him.

He has been described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and is believed to be wearing a black Napapijri jacket, dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers. Officers searching for Jack would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him, or have any information as to where he may be. If you can help them, you can pass information to police via their new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Anyone getting in touch about Jack is asked to quote incident number 299 of January 2, 2023.