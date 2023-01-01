An elderly Doncaster couple in their 70s were injured during a robbery at their home when a knife-wielding thug wearing a red and black skull mask forced his way into their home.

The 71-year-old woman required hospital treatment for a head injury when the thug hit her repeatedly with the base of his knife, after he’d forced his way past her 73-year-old male partner after ringing their doorbell. The man is understood to have entered their home at around 9.45pm on November 16, 2022, and threatened the couple with the knife as he demanded cash.

The man is believed to have carried out his assault of the woman when the couple told him they didn’t have any cash. The couple reportedly attempted to fight back and the woman made for the door to try and raise the alarm, but was pulled back into the property by the suspect. The man eventually fled the home with a small amount of cash.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for assistance as they investigate the incident. The man has been described as a white man in his early 20s by the victims and is approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with fair hair and pale skin. He is reported to have been wearing dark clothing – slim trousers and a dark jacket with a hood, and a distinctive red/black skull Halloween mask. The victims report that he spoke with a local accent and a deep voice and it is also believed he was wearing gloves.

Officers would like anyone who may have seen the man, have information about the incident or have CCTV footage which may have capture the suspect, to get in touch. They can be contacted using live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1054 of November 16, 2022. CCTV footage can be sent to [email protected], quoting the same incident number in the subject email.