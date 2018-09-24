Barnsley man in court on murder charge 

A Barnsley man has admitted killing another man whose body was found in Barnsley town centre.

Ricky Ramsden, aged 27, of Dodworth Road, admitted manslaughter but denied murder when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today over the death of Polish immigrant Dawid Szubert.

Mr Szubert, 38, died of head injuries in June after he was found slumped just outside the Civic Gardens, also known as Mandela Gardens.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene and a post mortem examination later revealed he died of a head injury.

Ramsden has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial which is due to start on December 3.